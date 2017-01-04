Ray John Savolainen January 21, 1947 ~ December 23, 2016

Ray John Savolainen, 69, Pengilly passed away on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016 at Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing.

He was born on Jan. 21, 1947 to Reuben and Ellen (Lee) Savolainen in Grand Rapids, MN. Ray spent his early years growing up in Nashwauk, MN. He married Suzanne (Seykora) Savolainen on May 21, 1977. Moving to Owatonna, Ray started his career with Jostens, and later was employed with Viracon, retiring after 33 years of service. In his retirement, Ray and Suzanne lived life to the fullest on Swan Lake. He enjoyed tractors, helping his family out with various projects, fishing, woodworking, traveling with Suzanne, and reacquainting himself with the Northland.

He leaves behind his wife of almost 40 years, Suzanne Savolainen, Pengilly; his mother, Ellen Savolainen, Nashwauk, MN; sons, Craig (Kimberly) Savolainen, Rochester, MN, Adam (Jessica) Savolainen, Sartell, MN; daughter, Amanda (Jon) Oswald, Plymouth, MN; his cherished grandchildren, Adalyn and Grayson Savolainen; brother, David (Carol) Savolainen, Nashwauk, MN; sisters, Joen (Denny) Blomberg, Nashwauk, MN, and Jill (Tim) Carruth, Hibbing; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Reuben Savolainen, and brother Todd Savolainen.

A celebration of Ray’s life will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016 at Nashwauk Alliance Church in Nashwauk. The Rev. Andrew Petter will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday. Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing.

