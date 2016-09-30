Richard A. “Dick” Amundson January 10, 1933 ~ August 31, 2016

Richard A. (Dick) Amundson of Delano (Jan. 10, 1933) passed away peacefully on Wednesday Aug. 31, 2016.

Dick retired from Minnesota Rubber in 1992.

Dick was a very active member of the Delano American Legion and Sons of the American Legion. He held various offices in the legion including post commander 1979-1980 and 1980-1981. He also served as.the manager for the Delano American Legion Baseball for many years and touched the lives of many young Delano High School baseball players. In the Sons of the American Legion, he held the position of finance officer for many years and coordinated the Omelet Breakfasts held from October through May every year. On the district level, Dick was Vice Commander, Membership Chairman, Chaplain and District Commander 2002-2003. He also served as Department Operation Post Home chairman for the American Legion.

Dick was a member of Minnetonka Voiture 1281 of the 40 & 8 and served various offices and was Chef De Gare 1990-1991. He was also a member of the ritual team, that installed officers of American Legion posts in the Tenth District and some other districts. He served as sergeant-at-arms for many years. Dick also belonged to the Delano Sportsman’s Club.

He was preceded in death by his parents Elsie and Albert Amundson and grandson Matt Amundson and other relatives.

Dick is survived by significant other Pam Hoshal - they had 32 years of happiness together; son Doug (Penny), daughter Deb; sister, June Bipes (Dwaine); granddaughters, Tracy (Tom) and Kelly (Brandon); three great grandsons, Jarrett, Jack and Wyatt; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Per Dick’s request there will be no services. His request was to have a “Celebration of His Life” at the Delano American Legion. This will be held on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016 at 2 p.m.

He will be missed by many and always had a smile on his face.