Richard A. Foss November 23, 1948 ~ April 30, 2017

Richard A. Foss, 68, lifelong Bovey resident died on Sunday, April 30, 2017 in his home, because of exposure to Agent Orange while serving with the United States Army in Vietnam.

Born Nov. 23, 1948 in Hutchinson, MN, he was the son of Forrest and Laura (Hill) Foss. A resident of Bovey for most of his life, he worked for the City of Bovey as a truck driver, laborer, a part time police officer and fire fighter, served on the Bovey city council, and had been an over the road trucker. Richard and Hazel Hammer were married on Jan. 31, 1976 in Bovey. He was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Vietnam War, served in the Army National Guard, and was a former member of the D.A.V., American Legion, and the Bovey Moose Club.

His parents, Forrest and Laura Foss; brothers, Jerry and his wife Helene Foss, and Floyd Foss preceded him in death.

Survivors include his wife, Hazel; children, Thomas (Mandy) Foss of Grand Rapids and Laura (Tom Smith) Foss of Bovey; grandchildren, William, Cassandra, Christopher, and Daisy; a great grandchild, Braydon; siblings, Michael (Mary) Foss of Bovey, Candace (Brad) Deal of Marble, Jon (Rose) Foss of Juneau, AK, Vandla Foss, and sister/daughter, Heidi (Dan) Varin, both of Grand Rapids; several nieces and nephews; and his deer camp family.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. gathering of family and friends on Saturday, May 6, 2017 in the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit our website at petersonfuneralchapelofcoleraine.com.