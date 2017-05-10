Richard Allen Hess March 12, 1933 ~ May 5, 2017

Richard Allen Hess, 84, Coleraine, died peacefully on Friday, May 5, 2017 in the Grand Village, Grand Rapids.

Born March 12, 1933 in Grand Rapids, he was the son of Grant and Anna Hess of Taconite. Richard graduated from Greenway High School in 1951, served in the U. S. Army during the Korean War, and had been employed by J. & L. Mining, the City of Coleraine, and Troumbly Brothers.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Bernice Sommerfeld, Ione Hageman, Lois Scarlett and James Hess; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Vince and Alice Saleture.

Survivors include his wife, Pauline; his daughter, Laura Hess of Apple Valley, MN; special nieces, Mary Beth Sigfrinius and Susan Pearson; other nieces and nephews; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jim and Terri Saleture; and brother-in-law, Robert Hageman.

Visitation will be 10:00 a.n. until the 11:00 a.m. funeral service on Friday, May 12, 2017 in the Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, Coleraine. Interment will be in the Lakeview Cemetery, Coleraine. The family prefers memorials to the donor’s choice. Arrangements are by the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine. To leave an online message of condolence, please go to petersonfuneralchapelofcoleraine.com.