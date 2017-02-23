Rick Shofner Oct. 25, 1960 ~ February 12, 2017

Rick Shofner was born Oct. 25, 1960 and passed away on Feb. 12, 2017 at home in Pengilly, surrounded by his loving family and friends.

Rick’s life passions were his Harley Davidson, his family and friends, fishing and enjoying the outdoors, and especially his nieces and nephews.

Waiting for Rick in heaven were his father Lyle, brother Ed, grandparents, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Rick is survived by his mother, Janet; his siblings, Julie (Justin), Sue (Jack), Gary (Denise); sister-in-law, Patty; nephews Reid, Zack, Dominic, and Ryan; nieces, Jessi, Jennie, Becky, Nicole, Dani and Korey; great nieces and nephews, Jackson, Jaida, Ellie, Haila, Colt, Maci, Maddi, Cobie and Peyton.

Rick will be greatly missed by his family and friends, but our memories of him will always be with us. A special thank you to Itasca Hospice for the support, comfort, and care you provided.