Robert D. “Bob” Branson September 19, 1932 ~ March 31, 2017

Robert D. “Bob” Branson, age 84 of Coon Rapids, died Friday March 31, 2017 after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.

Bob was born Sept. 19, 1932 in Minneapolis, the son of Ernie and Ethel (Lake) Branson. He attended schools in North Minneapolis until the age of 14. He then moved to live with his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Nick Lake in Nashwauk, MN. He graduated from Nashwauk High school in 1950. He participated in football and track throughout his high school career. He was All-Conference Offensive Guard for the Nashwauk Colts Football team of 1949. Bob enlisted in the Air Force in 1950 and was stationed in Japan for two years during the Korean War. He was awarded eight medals for his service in the military: UN Korea Service, Korea Service, Korean Presidential Unit Citation, Good Conduct, and National Defense Service Medals. After his honorable discharge, he attended Itasca State Junior College and the University of Minnesota-Duluth, graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in business. He worked for Mesabi Chief Mining before working as a pharmaceutical representative with Sandoz and later with Boeringer-Ingelheim. Bob married Margaret A. (Cardille) Brastrup on July 20, 1963 in Grand Rapids, MN. Together with their daughter, Pat, and two sons Bobby and Tim, they lived in Pengilly, Moorhead, and Coon Rapids. Bob retired in 1993 at the age of 61. He was a member of the VFW, a 55+ year member of American Legion Walter Riley Post 307, and a life member of the Disabled American Veterans.

Bob loved to fish, dark house spearing, deer hunt, read, watch Johnny Carson shows, take rides with his many buddies North of Nashwauk, go to high school class reunions, Nashwauk luncheons, and watch Twins and Vikings games. Most of all he was devoted to his wife, family, and relatives. He was particularly proud of his Finnish heritage.

Bob is survived by wife, Margaret; sons, Robert Brastrup and Tim (Kathy) Brastrup; grandson, Matthew Brastrup; sisters, Darlene Mowery and Karen (Jim) Bauer; brother, Dennis (Maxine) Branson; and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Clyde; brother-in-law Ray Mowery; and sister-in-law Dorothy Branson.

A Celebration of Life was held in Bob’s honor on Saturday, April 8, 2017 at 2 p.m. with visitation one hour prior at Washburn-McReavy Coon Rapids Chapel, 1827 Coon Rapids Blvd., Coon Rapids, MN.