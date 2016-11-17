Robert D. Knight September 22, 1944 ~ November 10, 2016

Robert D. Knight, 72, rural Bovey, died on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016 in his home.

Born Sept. 22, 1944 in Coleraine, he was the son of Robert F. and LaVerne (Satterlund) Knight. Bob was a lifelong resident of the Coleraine and Bovey areas, was a 1962 graduate of Greenway High School, attended Hibbing Technical College, and graduated from the Dunwoody Institute with a degree in auto mechanics. He was a millwright for the Blandin Paper Company, retiring in 1999 with over 30 years of service, had been a member of the Grand Rapids Eagles, and was active in WISSOTA stock car racing for many years. Bob met Janis Kapinos in 1993 and they were married on Sept. 22, 2016 in the Goodland Community Church. Bob was an avid duck and deer hunter, was a trainer and breeder of golden retrievers, and was a ski jumper at Mt. Itasca.

His parents and a brother, Bruce Knight in 1986, preceded him in death.

Survivors include his wife, Janis; a son, Robert (Brenda) Knight of Andover, MN; grandchildren, Scott (Mandy) Knight and Robert Knight; a great grandson, Blaze Knight; a sister, Christine (Don) Sericati of Iron Mountain, MI; nephews, Tony and Jonathan Sericati and Frederick (Kristy) Knight; and a grand niece, Katie.

Visitation was 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Monday, Nov. 14, 2016 in the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine and continued from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. funeral service on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016 in the First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Grand Rapids. Interment was in the Lakeview Cemetery, Coleraine.