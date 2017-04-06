Robert Gene Johnson 1944 ~ March 28, 2017

Robert Gene Johnson, age 72, of Pengilly, MN, passed away Tuesday, March 28, 2017 after a short stay at Grand Village in Grand Rapids, MN. He was born in 1944 to Joseph and Helen (Neyssen) Johnson in Brainerd, MN. He grew up in Brainerd where he attended school, graduating from Brainerd High School in 1962. He attended Brainerd Junior College and the U of M before he served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. He then completed his A.A. Degree at St. Cloud State. He retired as a self-employed entrepreneur.

Preceding him in death are his parents.

Robert is survived by sons, Brian Johnson and Steve (Cara) Seeley-Johnson; sisters, Betty (Dave) Bordwell and Deb (Rick) Smith and brother, Dave (Sandy) Johnson.

At Robert’s request, no services will be held.

