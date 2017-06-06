Robert Roth Harvey April 3, 1947 ~ May 24, 2017

Robert Roth Harvey, 70, longtime Hibbing resident passed away at his home Wednesday May 24, 2017.

He was born to John and Pat (Roth) Harvey in Duluth on April 3, 1947. Robert married Karen on Oct. 31, 1987 in Hibbing, and was “the best husband in the world” to her. Robert was a sweet and caring individual who loved spending time with his family. Robert was a member of Hibbing Christian Assembly Church. Robert enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. He also spent time woodcarving.

Robert is survived by his wife Karen (Roth) Harvey of Hibbing; his children, Rose (James Bush) Harvey of Augusta, ME., Larry (Kim) Heise of Coleraine, David Heise of Nashwauk, and John (Missy) Heise of Hibbing; grandchildren, Alicia (Matt) Larson of Virginia, and Tiffany Ide of Hibbing, and four great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother ,Jack Harvey; and his son, John Patrick Harvey.

Funeral services for Robert will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday June 2, 2017 at the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing with Pastor Rod Tuomi officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service at the funeral home on Friday. Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing.

