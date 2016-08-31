Ronald Arden Rollins September 15, 1946 ~ August 24, 2016

Ronald A. Rollins, 69, Marble, died Wednesday, August 24, 2016 in his home surrounded by family. He was born September 15, 1946 in Hibbing to Darryl and Luella Rollins. Ron served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was a proud paratrooper. He had worked as a heavy equipment operator for Hibbing Taconite and was a member of Marble Fire Department and the Smokey Stovers. Ron and Donna Anderson were united marriage on September 18, 1993. He enjoyed woodworking and working in his yard, which he kept looking like a park. He liked to host barbecues on the deck and to feed the birds and the squirrels, which were all given names. Mostly Ron enjoyed spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Donna Rollins of Marble; by three children: Tani (Steve) Rollins of Grand Rapids, MN, Randi (Chuck) Jurgansen of Marble, and Brenna Rollins of Pengilly; by three step-children: Rick (Michelle) Hipsag of Cloverdale, Robin (Rocky) Chisholm of Eveleth, and Rachael Hipsag of Marble; by several grandchildren; 1 great-grandson; and by five siblings: Duane (Nita) Rollins, Gerald Rollins, Larry Rollins, Donald Rollins, and Delores Cluff. Ron was preceded in death by his parents; by siblings Kenny Rollins and Jan Carlson; and by a grandson, Michael Tanney.

Visitation will be Monday August 29, 2016 at Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine from 11 a.m. until the 12 p.m. funeral service. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.petersonfuneralchapelofcoleraine.com.