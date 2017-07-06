Ronald R. Bellefy April 10, 1959 ~ June 27, 2017

Ronald R. Bellefy, 58, Taconite, died on Tuesday, June 27, 2017 in his home.

Born April 10, 1959 in Grand Rapids, he was the son of Wally and Nora Bellefy. He was a 1977 graduate of Greenway High School and attended welding school in Grand Rapids. Ron had been a welder for Hibbing Taconite for over 28 years, was a member of Steel Workers Local 2705, was a master gardener, and an avid sportsman. Ron and Linda were married on August 24, 2000 in Coleraine.

Survivors include his wife, Linda; sons, Daniel P. (Nicole) James of St. Louis Park, MN and Thomas A. James of Chicago, IL; a grandson, Merrick H. James of St. Louis Park, MN; his parents, Wally and Nora Bellefy of Taconite; brothers, Richard W. (Jill) Bellefy and Michael A. Bellefy, both of Taconite, Scott W. Bellefy of Coleraine, and Christopher J. (Erin) Bellefy of Hermantown; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be at 12 p.m. until the 2 p.m. funeral service on Friday, June 30, 2017 in the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine. Interment will be in the Lakeview Cemetery, Coleraine. To leave an online message of condolence, please go to petersonfuneralchapelofcoleraine.com.