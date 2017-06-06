Ronald R. Kampf January 6, 1955 ~ June 3, 2017

Ronald R. Kampf, 62, Hibbing, died Saturday, June 3, 2017 in Pengilly, MN. He was born January 6, 1955 in Hibbing to Eva and Joseph Kampf. Ron worked for Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Virginia, MN but had a multifaceted career generally in accounting. He enjoyed the times he worked for Fort & Co. and Bruns Inc. in Orr, MN. He a was member of the Voices of Reason Choir, was a member of the East Range Choral Society and was involved with numerous local theatrical productions. His life’s mission was to be there for his family as he was often called “the favorite uncle” and was caregiver to many family members.

He is survived by his wife Ellie Ranger, two sons: Chris (Leslie) Kampf of Apple Valley, MN and Ben Kampf of Anchorage, AK, his brothers: Daniel (Nina) Kampf of Virginia, MN, Allen (JoAnne) Kampf of Ironton, MN and Joseph (Ginny) Kampf of Lakewood, WI, his sister Mona Stone of Hibbing two grandchildren Jack and Sydney and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his step father Gordon Severance.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 10, 2017 in the Nashwauk Lutheran Church, Nashwauk. Visitation will be in the church from 10 a.m. until service time. Burial will be in the Maple Hill Cemetery, Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.