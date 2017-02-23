Roxanne Marie Nelson March 21, 1956 ~ February 13, 2017

Roxanne Marie Nelson passed away Monday, February 13, 2017 at home after a hard-fought four-year battle with ovarian cancer.

Rox was born March 21, 1956 in Grand Rapids. After graduating from Greenway High School in 1974, she married her loving husband of 42 years, Thomas J. Nelson. They moved to Colorado for a couple years while Tom served in the Army, but quickly moved back home to Coleraine where she had lived out her beautiful life raising their three children. She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, and friend, living her life enjoying the pleasures and company of all those she loved. Over the years, she enjoyed cooking and baking for her family, reading, and camping. Her greatest accomplishment, though, was simply being Rox. If you needed mom, she was there. If you needed a friend, she was there. If you needed an ear, she was there. When you need Roxanne; she was there. She touched many lives by simply being there.

Rox left us to rejoin her son, Tim; as well as her parents, Bob and Jo Gibeau in Heaven.

She is survived by her husband, Tom; her son and daughter-in-law, Tony and Emily; her daughter, Rachel; her grandchildren, Alex, Lily, and Sam; and her siblings, Pam (Mike) Mallum, Colen (Cindy) Gibeau, and Jim (Linda) Gibeau.

Visitation will be 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Friday, February 17, 2017 in the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine and will continue from 10:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, February 18, 2017 in the Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, Coleraine. Interment will be in the Lakeview Cemetery, Coleraine. To leave an online message of condolence, please go to petersonfuneralchapelofcoleraine.com