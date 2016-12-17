Russell A. Leppala October 23, 1960 ~ Friday, December 9, 2016

Russell A. Leppala, 56, rural Bovey, died on Friday, Dec. 9, 2016 in Rochester, MN.

Born Oct. 23, 1960 in Virginia, MN, he was the son of Melvin and Audrey (Seppala) Leppala. Russ lived most of his life in the Marble and Bovey areas and was a 1979 graduate of Greenway High School. Russ and Heidi Granheim were married on Aug. 18, 1984 in Bovey. He was a member of Local #548 and had worked as a Millwright at Blandin Paper Company from 1991 to 2016. He was a U.S. Army Veteran having served in Germany.

His father, Melvin Leppala preceded him in death.

Survivors include his wife, Heidi; children, Nicholas (Siara) Leppala of Grand Rapids, Erin Leppala of Hibbing, and Anthony Leppala of Bovey; a granddaughter, Laila Leppala of Grand Rapids; his mother, Audrey Leppala of Virginia; and siblings, Dean (Kristine) Leppala of Bovey and Sheila Karel of Hibbing.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. funeral service on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016 in the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine. Interment will be in the Lakeview Cemetery, Coleraine. To leave an online message of condolence, please go to petersonfuneralchapelofcoleraine.com.