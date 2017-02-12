Ryan James LaBine May 14, 1982 ~ February 4, 2017

Ryan J. LaBine, 34, Rush City, formerly of Nashwauk-Keewatin area died Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 in Rock Creek, MN.

He was born on May 14, 1982 to Michael LaBine and Suzanne Erickson in Hibbing, MN. Ryan was employed as a maintenance mechanic for Polaris in Osceola, WI. He graduated from Eveleth Technical College completing a two year program in maintenance mechanic training. Ryan attended and graduated from N-K High School in 2000. He was a member of the Dirty Riders ATV Club, he loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, boating and riding his ATV. Ryan was such an outgoing, easy to get along with man who could always make you smile.

He is survived by his wife, Jena LaBine, Rush City, MN, two children, Nolan (12) and Meranda (9) LaBine, both of Rush City; his father, Michael LaBine, Keewatin, MN;mother, Suzanne Erickson, Coolidge, AZ; his grandmother, Theresa LaBine, Hibbing; and two nephews, Devin Eskeli and Caleb Hunt.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Dennis LaBine; grandmother, Jean Jensen; and grandfather, Mason Kirk.

Funeral services for Ryan will be 11:30 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 at Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. The Rev. Mr. Richard Johnston will officiate. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the 11:30 a.m. funeral service at the funeral home on Thursday. Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing.

