Steve B. Rukavina August 8, 1917 ~ September 30, 2016

Steve B. Rukavina, 99, lifelong Itasca County resident, died on Friday, Sept. 30, 2016 in the Grand Itasca Hospital, Grand Rapids.

Born Aug. 8, 1917 in Marble, he was the son of Robert and Mary (Uremovich) Rukavina. Steve and Zorey Kovacovich were married on Oct. 18, 1941. Steve had been a telephone lineman for Lawrence Township, worked in the Danube Mine, and retired from Itasca County Road and Bridge. He was a member of the Mary Immaculate Catholic Church of Coleraine and the senior member of the Camp 57 deer camp.

A brother, Robert; and eleven sisters, Frances, Susan, Marcia, Edna, Katherine, Martha, Mary, Ann, Rose, Mildred, and Vivian, preceded him in death.

Survivors include his wife, Zorey; sons, Larry (Pat) Rukavina of Grand Rapids and Steve B., Jr. (Margie) Rukavina of Minneapolis; grandchildren, Paul Rukavina, Marc Rukavina, Mike Peterson, Emily Rukavina, Abby Miller, Terry Newman, and Stacey Steel; and great grandchildren, Mason Peterson, Ari Rukavina, Zoe Rukavina, Bentley Rukavina, Tucker Rukavina, Paisley Miller, Dallas Gram, Taylor Gram, Lane Newman, and Logan Steel.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, Oct. 7, 2016 in the Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, Coleraine. Interment will be in the Itasca-Calvary Cemetery, Grand Rapids. Arrangements are by the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine. To leave an online message of condolence, please go to petersonfuneralchapelofcoleraine.com.