Theodore Howard “Ted” Champlin February 20, 1935 ~ September 3, 2016

Theodore H. “Ted” Champlin, 81, St .Cloud, formerly of Marble, died Saturday, September 3, 2016, at VA Hospital in St. Cloud. He was born on Feb. 20, 1935, in Grand Rapids, MN to Leo H. and Carmen (Molea) Champlin. Ted grew up in Marble, MN and joined the U.S. Air Force at age 17 and later served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War. He had worked as a dairy farmer. Ted was an Eagle Scout who played saxophone in the Marine Corps Band. He was a life member of the DAV and he loved spending time outdoors.

He is survived by his brother, Jim “Jess” (Denise) Martindale, of Palisade, MN; by numerous nieces and nephews including: Matt (Liz) Martindale, Nick (Nicole) Martindale, Jerri (Chuck) Roettger, and Kimberly (Brian) Derby. Ted was preceded in death by his parents, Leo Champlin and Carmen Martindale; and by a brother, Richard Champlin.

Visitation will be Saturday, September 10, 2016, at Dougherty Funeral Home, Hibbing, from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. funeral service. Interment will be in Maple Hill Cemetery, Hibbing, with full military honors accorded by Mid Range Honor Guard. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.doughertyofhibbing.com.