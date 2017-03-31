Thomas J. Weed April 23, 1963 ~ March 18, 2017

Thomas J. Weed, 53, Bovey, died on Saturday, March 18, 2017, in the Grand Village Lodge, Grand Rapids.

Born April 23, 1963 in Milwaukee, WI, he was the son of Larry Stingl and Micki Ebben. Tom had been a resident of Bovey for the past 24 years and had been a furnace installer for Mr. Furnace and a nursing assistant for Grand Village.

Tom was preceded in death by his father; two brothers, Michael and Johnny; and a sister, Terri.

Survivors include his children, Abbie Weed of Madison, WI, Annah Weed of Watertown, WI, Jessica (Boone Johnson) Bimberg of Grand Rapids, Chad (Cierra) Cason of Menomonie, WI and Nicholas Weed of Bovey; three grandchildren and two grandchildren on the way; his mother, Micki Ebben of Oconomowoc, WI; and his significant other, Kristen Weed.

Private family services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine.