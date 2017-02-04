Thomas Lee Lange February 19, 1966 ~ January 23, 2017

Thomas Lee Lange, 50, Hibbing, died Monday, Jan. 23, 2017 at his home surrounded by his family after fighting a courageous battle with ALS. He was born in Slayton, MN to Dale and Judith (Steinhoff) Lange on Feb. 19, 1966. Tom was an athletic trainer for Essentia Health, assigned to the Hibbing High School Bluejackets for many years. He enjoyed fireworks, his work, the Hibbing High School student athletes, and his family but his number one were his Ladies. He was a member of St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church in Nashwauk.

Tom will be missed by his wife of 27 years, Julie; daughters, Kate (Mike) Sterns, Duluth, and Emily Lange of Chanhassen, MN; his parents, Dale and Judy Lange, Slayton, MN; and his brother, Tim Lange, of Slayton; his mother-in-law, Clare Dulong, of Pengilly; and extended family.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents; and his father-in-law, Richard Dulong. Pallbearers are Scott Jackson, Murray Herrboldt, Bill Kearney, Ray Jensen, Dennis Nucech, and Kevin Schulte.

Honorary Pallbearers are the Hibbing High School athletes classes of 1992 -2015, the Swan Lake Fireworks Crew and the Palmers Softball Team.

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2017 in St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church, Nashwauk, with the Rev. Fr. Seth Gogolin celebrating the Mass of Christian Burial. Visitation was from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the Dougherty Funeral Home (the family requested the wearing of Trainer Tom T Shirts) with wake prayers at 7:30 p.m. Visitation continued in St. Cecilia’s at noon on Monday. Burial was in the Maple Hill Cemetery.