Valerie Anne Blain February 24, 1959 ~ March 21, 2017

Valerie Anne Blain, 58, formerly of Pengilly, Minnesota passed away Tuesday March 21 at the VA Medical Center in Augusta, Maine. She was born February 24, 1959 to Helen (Duncan) and Harvel Blain in Grass Lake, Michigan. Valerie joined the Army shortly after high school graduation where she met and married her husband of 10 years, Gary S. Briggs. Together they had three beautiful girls.

On active duty she distinguished herself as a Food Service Specialist. She earned top honors in her graduating culinary class and earned the Sharpshooter (Rifle) Badge. After the Army, Valerie held various jobs in food service and retail. When she returned to Minnesota in 1990 she earned her CNA in Hibbing and was a nurses’ aide at both Leisure Hills and Golden Crest nursing homes. She was a member of St. Cecilia’s Parish and attended St. Kevin’s Church in Pengilly.

In 2013 Valerie and her faithful companion Frida moved to Augusta, Maine to live with her sister and brother-in-law. She lived her final years with a familiar view of woods and water and surrounded by love. She enjoyed frequent visits from her daughters, grandchildren and brothers and sister and she touched all those who got to know her in her brief time there. She was a member of St. Michaels Parish. Valerie’s greatest joy and most genuine happiness in this life were her daughters and grandchildren.

Valerie is survived by her daughters; Tina (Ernest) Jessop of Chesapeake, VA; Julia Briggs of Germantown, MD; and Karla (Anthony) Strom of Germantown, MD; her sisters Laura (Patrick) Nash of Denver, CO, Tammy (Timothy) Bailey of Augusta, ME; Louise Ratelle of Montreal; her brothers Paul Blain of Hibbing and David Blain of Houston, MN; grandchildren Ava Jessop, Naima Rodgers, Jax Strom, Mia Jessop and Eli Jessop and a nephew Daniel Blain. She was preceded in death by her parents Helen and Harvel Blain, her Aunts Elizabeth Pallant and Mary Cassels, Uncles Peter and David Duncan, many aunts, uncles and cousins here and abroad and her beloved Frida.

Funeral services for Valerie will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday March 30, 2017 at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church in Nashwauk. The Rev. Fr. Seth Gogolin will celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial. Visitation was held at Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing on Wednesday, March 29, 2017 from 5 to 7 p.m. with parish wake prayers at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue for one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the church.

Interment will be at the Nashwauk Cemetery with military honors accorded by the Mid-Range Honor Guard.

“The loveliest masterpiece of the heart of God is the heart of a mother.” - St. Therese Lisieux

“Disce pati” (“Learn to suffer”) - Clan Duncan motto