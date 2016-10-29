Wallace B. “Wally” Sackett January 1, 1931 ~ October 19, 2016

Wallace B. “Wally” Sackett, 85, lifelong Coleraine resident, died on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016 in the Grand Village Nursing Home in Grand Rapids, MN.

He was born on Jan. 1, 1931 in Coleraine, the son of Warren and Luella (Gauthier) Sackett. He retired from U.S. Steel Corporation, and was a member of Mary Immaculate Catholic Church in Coleraine.

Wally liked to dance and drive his truck, being the “designated driver” of Coleraine. He was kind hearted and always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.

Survivors include two sisters; Joan Evanoff and Donna York, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Richard, Vernon, Warren and Allen Sackett; and sisters, Patty Gould and Lois Litton.

The family would like to thank all the great employees at the Manor House and the Grand Village for their care of Wally over the past several years.

Visitation was from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016 in the Mary Immaculate Catholic Church. Interment was in the Lakeview Cemetery, Coleraine. Arrangements by the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine. To leave an online condolence, visit our website at www.petersonfuneralchapelofcoleraine.com