Wanda E. Bonovich September 20, 1927 ~ September 1, 2016

Wanda E. Bonovich, 88, longtime Calumet resident, died Thursday, September 1, 2016 in Evergreen Terrace, Grand Rapids.

Born September 20, 1927 in Walker, MN, she was the daughter of Chappie and Becky (Gresham) Cline. Wanda was a Hackensack High School Graduate, lived most of her life in Calumet, had worked for Bovey Wood Design for many years, and had attended the Calumet Community Presbyterian Church.

Her parents, Chappie and Becky Cline; her husband, Nick Bonovich; a son, Duane Johnson; and siblings, Norma Sauer, Lola Jones, and Mavis Cline preceded her in death.

Survivors include her daughter, Julie Hill; grandchildren, Jeremy (Lindsay) Hill and Lee Ann Hill, all of Grand Rapids; five great grandchildren; and two sisters, Marian McDaniel of Coon Rapids, MN and Ora Parrish of Tucson, AZ.

Visitation was from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. funeral service on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2016 in the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine. Interment will be in the Lakeview Cemetery, Coleraine. To leave an online message of condolence, please go to petersonfuneralchapelofcoleraine.com.