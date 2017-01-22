William Herman Green February 19, 1922 ~ January 12, 2017

William Herman Green, age 94, of LaPrairie, MN died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 at the Manor House in Grand Rapids, MN. He was born Feb. 19, 1922 to Herman and Elizabeth Green in Grand Rapids, MN. Bill married Mary Thissen on Sept. 6, 1947. They made their home in LaPrairie where they raised 7 children. Bill was a U.S. Army Veteran, having served in World War II. Bill retired from U.S. Steel after working 42 years. Bill was known as a Legendary Wood Carver. He loved playing Texas Hold Em every Tuesday, which was senior day in Deer River.

Preceding him in death was his wife, Mary of 67 years; son, Daniel Green; his parents, Herman and Elizabeth Green; brother, Clifford; and sister, Myrtle Carlson.

Visitation will be Wednesday, Jan. 18 from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. Memorial Service with Full Military Honors at Rowe Funeral Home in Grand Rapids, MN. Rev. Al Bolte will officiate.

Burial will be in Itasca-Calvary Cemetery, Grand Rapids at a later date.

Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.