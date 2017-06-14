Willie Fossand, 75, set off for his favorite Red Lake spring fishing, where he suffered a sudden heart-attack while putting the boat in the water.

Memorial Services will be at 2 p.m., Monday, June 19, 2017 at the Olson-Schwartz Funeral Home with Pastor Genelle Netland officiating. Family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Born in Pinewood, Willie attended the one room elementary schoolroom there. He graduated from Bemidji High School in 1960. He then enlisted in the US Army, becoming a member of the US Army’s Black Horse Regiment: 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment while serving in Vietnam. In May 1963, Willie married Teri Hansen. After serving, they moved to Pengilly, where he was an active member of Pengilly VFW Post 8831 and the Pengilly Booster Club. After retirement, he moved back to his hometown of Bemidji.

Willie is preceded in death by parents, Tommie and Gladys (Emery) Fossand; brother Gerald Fossand; sister Peggy Vold;and brother-in-laws, Bud Eckblad and Hank Vold.

He is survived by his wife, Teri Fossand of Bemidji, MN; son Chad Fossand of Aurora, CO; son Lance (Karla) Fossand, grandchildren Ellen and Derek Fossand of Tel Aviv, Israel; sister Donna Eckblad of San Dimas, CA; and brother Bernard (Donna) Fossand of Bemidji, MN.

