Old fire hall uses dominate Coleraine discussion

At last week’s Coleraine City Council meeting, the council discussed the property where the old fire hall is located as well as alternate uses for the building. Councilors wondered if the building could become a community center or a clerk’s office while considering the fact that it takes $900 per month to heat the building. Leasing it as office space was another option discussed. Also, council members mentioned that some of the amenities near the old fire hall-such as the parking lot and the dock-were paid for by the Minnesota DNR.

The ownership of a small piece of land near the old fire hall was thought to be owned by the utility company, but Zoning Officer Duane Ranger was able to confirm that the city of Coleraine was the property owner. A concerned resident voiced her opinion saying the old fire hall is an integral part of Cotton Beach Park and should remain with the city.

Councilor Mary Drews reported from the CBT Joint Waste Water meeting where the committee met with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency with respect to the forced main project, verifying that the deadline has been set for December 2018. Drews said the priority level of the Taconite Forced Main comes in at number 10 on a list of 188 sewage treatment systems in the state.

In other business, the council:

• Voted to send a city employee to Two Harbors to obtain his water license.

• Considered a service-rated transfer switch for an additional $2,000 at the filter plant.

• Approved a dust control contract with the county at Centennial Acres.

• Agreed to hire Jenna Krautkremer as head lifeguard this summer.

• Voted to donate $200 to the Post Prom lockdown.

• Requested an alternate to represent Coleraine at the WMMPB meetings.