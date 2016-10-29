A vote for Sandy Layman is a vote for failure

Editor:

On Nov. 8th, I hope everyone exercises their right to vote. If you are voting in Minnesota House District 5B, I would strongly urge you ton consider some history before casting your vote.

While Commissioner of the Iron Range Resources Board, Ms. Layman supported the Excelsior Energy project - approving 9.5 million dollars of assistance. There has been nothing paid back. Tom Anzelc voted against this, with good reason.

When the original innovative shareholders of Magnetation approached the IRRRB board for financial help, they were initially turned down. Ms. Layman told these shareholders that if they were to involve Larry Lehtinen in this project, they would reconsider. We can all see how that has turned out.

Don’t be fooled, the key people in these ventures have made a LOT of money. They face no hardship.

Tom Anzelc has been a strong advocate for a more diverse range economy. He supports our children, he supports our schools. His experience is invaluable, his energy unending. He is fighting for affordable healthcare. I sincerely hope we can keep him fighting for us.

Sandra Shaughnessy,

Bovey, MN