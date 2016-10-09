Editor:

This year’s election for state representative offers a clear choice between a political newcomer and a proven leader. Tom Anzelc has a record of public service solving problems faced by his constituents. He was a leader in getting an extension of unemployment benefits for laid-off workers and has also succeeded in getting many local projects funded in the state bonding bill.

Vote for Representative Tom Anzelc, the candidate who has shown he can actually get things done.

Karen Lucachick

Cohasset, MN