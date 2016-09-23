Did Rick Nolan go to UMD? Because he is a Bull Dog for Labor!

Editor:

Rick Nolan has been working hard to protect and strengthen our labor force across northern MN and the Iron Range. Our Congressman has been working across party lines to get things done on illegal steel dumping, opposing TPP, getting the EPA to back off on Regional Haze, teamster pensions, US Postal Service issues, increasing port and border enforcement. Rick Nolan has worked hard in getting Trade Adjustment Assistant for dislocated miners, extending unemployment benefits, bringing the White House Chief of Staff to the Iron Range, supporting PolyMet and Twin Metals, encouraging investment in DRI, and working to resolve issues with the Forest Service, DNR, Army Corps, EPA, and MPCA so that we can keep our miners mining and our loggers logging. He’s not just fixing problems and working with agencies to resolve issues and concerns, he’s actually putting forth solid bipartisan ideas in the form of legislation.

This is why he was rated in the top 10 most effective and productive members of Congress in the Nation. Nolan gets it.

We need to rebuild America using American resources and American workers. That’s why Nolan introduced the American Pipelines Jobs & Safety Act with the Buy American provision which would require that we use American-Steel mined in America for these projects.

We need this to create jobs and strengthen our National Security. Nolan is a fighter for the people of Northern MN and I know he’ll continue to be.

Cyndy Martin,

Grand Rapids, MN