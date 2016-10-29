Hats off to the ‘Boys of Fall’

Editor:

A BIG KUDOS to the GNK Football Team (AAA), cheerleaders and fans for representing the communities of Keewatin to LaPrairie and everything in between! Your victories over the bigger schools of Grand Rapids (AAAAA) 28-26 and Hibbing (AAAA) 46-14 represent us at the highest level. Please do not hang your heads in front of the short sighted adults that are too immature to support you because of the colors of your uniform or mascot. You are what is best about the “Titan Communities” and our heroes!

David O. Holmbeck

Nashwauk, MN

Proud Supporter of Kids!