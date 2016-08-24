By Christina Brown

There’s only one thing you need to do to get ahead in this life.

Never stop learning.

Now that doesn’t mean you have to shell out big bucks to become an educated, thoughtful individual. Every person you meet, every place you visit, every thing you do, has the potential to teach you something.

Find the opportunities in your community. Open your mind and not your wallet when you discover how to learn stuff for free or cheap.

Here are some places to start looking for learning beyond a college degree:

Your friends and family. Your friends and family know stuff. They have studied subjects you have not and learned skills you don’t have. Ask for their advice and help. You can learn from them, and then, someday return the favor by teaching them something new.

The public library. The public library is an excellent place to learn things. You can find books and videos on whatever topic you want to learn. Many libraries have numerous subscriptions to all kinds of useful things like Chilton manuals and Consumer Reports. And public libraries are often a source for free seminars, workshops and discussion groups, where you can learn all kinds of new things.

The internet. Not sure how to do something? Want to figure out how to fix something? Google it! Using the internet is a great way to find solutions to problems or find creative craft ideas.

YouTube. For those of you who need visuals to help you learn, look to YouTube. There you will find a vast array of videos that can teach you everything from algebra to how to remove water spots from wood furniture.

Pinterest. If you’re interested in cooking, crafting, sewing, or home organization, Pinterest is a terrific free source of ideas, education, and inspiration.

Community education. Many communities offer free or low-cost classes on a wide variety of topics through a community education program. From cooking to crafting to photography and karate, there are plenty of opportunities for hands-on learning for the entire family. Check with your local community center, school district or community college for learning opportunities.

Museums and parks. If history or nature is your thing, then watch the event schedules for your favorite museums and parks in your community. They will often have free or inexpensive workshops and demonstrations to draw in visitors.

Volunteer. Want to learn new skills and help others at the same time? Become a volunteer. You’ll meet new people and learn skills while helping out a good cause.

Podcasts. If there’s a topic you’re interested in learning about, chances are, someone else has a podcast on the topic. Look on iTunes, or Stitcher for an auditory lesson (or 12!) on your favorite topics for free.

Khan Academy. Khan Academy is a free online learning site. Their tagline “You Can Learn Anything.” seems pretty evident when you see there are wide variety of lessons on topics like math, science, computers, finance, art, and humanities. They also offer test preparation courses for exams like the SAT and NCLEX-RN.

Lynda.com Start with a 10-day free trial that gives you unlimited access to hundreds of online courses. If you find the service valuable and one that you would use often, a paid membership at Lynda.com that you can cancel at any time will cost you $24.99 a month.

Coursera. For those of you who really want to but that brain to the test, you can access free university courses online at Coursera from universities around the world.

These are just a few of the places you can quench your thirst for knowledge when you’re on a budget. When you learn new things, you make yourself more marketable in the workplace, and you just feel good knowing stuff. You’re worth the time.

Christina Brown is a freelance writer and busy mom who lives in Balsam. Read more of her frugal living tips and money-saving ideas at http://www.northerncheapskate.com