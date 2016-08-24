Keep Anzelc working in 5B

Editor:

We believe that Tom Anzelc has been an outstanding state representative. How can anyone say that he has been a representative for ten years and has done nothing for his constituents? How can anyone say that “things haven’t changed”?

Ask steel workers about the long-awaited extension of unemployment benefits and about the assistance he provided on the foreign steel issue.

Ask firefighters in Marble-Calumet-Greenway Township, Balsam Township, Bovey-Coleraine, and Taconite about Tom’s involvement in securing funds for new, up-to-date, safe buildings and equipment.

Ask our rural citizens how much they appreciate the newly acquired broadband Internet access.

Ask the Grand Rapids area patrons of the YMCA and the Reif Center how much they enjoy the beautiful renovations to those facilities.

Ask locals how many years they have been waiting for safety improvements along Highway 169. Construction begins this fall on a $16 million expansion extending the four-lane east of Bovey past the hazardous Highway 7 intersection.

Ask teachers and school administrators about Tom’s never-ending plans to help children get the best education possible. Our schools have gained additional funds in the per-pupil formula, as well as for all-day-every-day kindergarten. Construction is currently underway at King Elementary in Deer River providing new space for an innovative collaboration between senior citizens and early childhood education. Funding has been granted for development of an enhanced STEM curriculum as a collaborative project between the Grand Rapids, Nashwauk-Keewatin, and Greenway school districts and Itasca Community College.

The list goes on and on, and although Representative Anzelc is only one member of the legislature, he has played a major role in the above-mentioned endeavors. Over the years, he has honed his negotiating skills and his ability to work across the aisle, and we, in rural Minnesota, are the benefactors of his hard work.

Representative Anzelc is a son of Northern Minnesota and has devoted his life to improving the quality of life for everyone. He is approachable, authentic, and encourages constituents to contact him with their cares and concerns. Everyone matters to Tom Anzelc.

We are so very fortunate to have Tom representing us in the legislature. The best way to thank him for his hard work is to re-elect him in November. Please keep Tom Anzelc working for the people in District 5B.

Jeanette Stish

Ken and Trika Smith

Smuzzy and Holly Guyer

Jerry and Mary Drewes

Coleraine