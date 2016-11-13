Layman unites traditional vote-splitting couple

Editor:

Usually at election time, my husband and I cancel each other out. Not this year. We’ll both vote for the same state representative candidate: Sandy Layman. And with good reason.

Sandy Layman was one of the first people I met and worked with when I moved to Grand Rapids – I at the Northern Minnesota Citizens’ League and Sandy at the Chamber of Commerce. I saw first-hand how committed Sandy was to the area and saw her work hard to build up our businesses and nonprofits to make our community stronger. They say women have to work twice as hard as men, and Sandy does.

This year Jake and I agree: Sandy Layman has both our votes for state representative. She’ll stand up for northern Minnesota and bring her brand of hard work and collaborative leadership to the legislature. We also feel that it would be a nice change to have a very competent woman represent us.

After all these years, it feels good to agree on this one!

Mary Kay Jacobson

Don (Jake) Jacobson

Coleraine, MN