Layman will be an asset to small businesses

Editor:

Small business is the backbone of local economies. My experience as a business owner is why I’m supporting Sandy Layman for state representative.

I worked with Sandy in Itasca County when she headed our economic development organization. I watched her put programs in place to help those of us starting out. I saw the way Sandy made sure those services were integrated with community resources. Sandy Layman has the leadership experience to make things happen in the legislature on behalf of small business.

Sandy knows the state has to reduce burdensome mandates and control spending. She knows local communities play a role, too. Sandy Layman’s on-the-ground knowledge will be an asset to small businesses when she takes it to the capitol.

If you want to see your business sector thrive, I urge you to join me and elect Sandy Layman state representative.

Steve Wilson

Rapid Garage Door

and Awning