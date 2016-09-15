Letter to the editor

Editor:

Sandy Layman Champions Education for Jobs. People who know me know that education is one of my deepest passions. One of my collaborators over the years has been Sandy Layman. As Chamber of Commerce executive and at Itasca Development Corporation, she knew what businesses needed and she worked with us in education to match those needs with student skill development and opportunities. The successful Itasca Community College engineering program is a good example.

Sandy’s a hard worker and she’s willing to try new ideas to build partnerships between education and business to fortify our economy. Our young people should have the opportunity to raise families right here in northern Minnesota. Sandy sees local education that’s linked to job preparation as key to making that happen.

That’s why I’m supporting Sandy Layman for state representative. She has the experience and the energy to get the job done.

Pam Rajala

Retired Community College Student Counselor