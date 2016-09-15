Letter to the editor

Editor:

The time has come for we, the citizens of Northeastern Minnesota, to petition the attorney General to investigate the IRRRB and Tom Micheletti about the Excelsior Energy project near Taconite, MN. This debacle has one on long enough. I liken this to a Ponzi scheme. If Mr. Micheletti (which I believe is 65 years old) can keep this Ponzi scheme going for ten or fifteen more years he will be home safe. Life expectancy for a man is about seventy five, this is why I say he will be home safe. This is a clear case of our politicians and all of the people on the IRRRB board not placing the interest of the citizens first. We the people have given Mr. Micheletti forty one million dollars through the IRRRB and other government agencies for this project. This project started about fifteen years ago and there hasn’t been one shovel of dirt moved. I believe there never will be.

In closing, Mr. Micheletti and his wife have made a very good living off of the people of Minnesota these last fifteen years.

Weldon Mattfield,

Bovey, MN

P.S. Citizens, please write to the IRRRB and demand they do something about this debacle.