Letter to the editor

Editor: Nolan Anti-Mining? Ya Right!

I laugh every time I turn on the television and see the negative attack ads by Mr. Mills. If you believe this stuff you’re seriously misinformed. Mr. Nolan is the furthest from anti-mining but Mr. Mills wants you to believe otherwise. Mills is so desperate on the issue he tries to tie Congressman Nolan to issues far beyond the reach of Mr. Nolan himself. However, that doesn’t deter Nolan as he pushes for American Made legislation (Buy American Bill), trade reform, increasing tariffs, opening new operations like PolyMet and much more.

But Stewart seems to forget about the facts and instead spends millions of his inheritance creating negative attack ads that look more like movie trailers for the next Mission Impossible. Look folks, I don’t care who and how you vote this election cycle but I do care that you research your candidates. Look into what Mills has done for mining. He hasn’t done anything, ever and that’s the truth. Campaigning isn’t just about attack ads, negative Facebook posts, and false accusations.

It’s about providing solutions and having the willingness to work across party lines to get things done for the benefit of your constituency which includes Republicans and Democrats. I think that’s why Nolan was rated top 10 most effective members of Congress in the Nation. I like to think of it like this, voting for Mills is like trading in your brand new Chevy truck for a used Kia with no seat belts. It’s not safe folks.

Heath Burthwick,

Bovey, MN