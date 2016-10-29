Letter to the Editor

Editor:

To call Stewart Mills’ social media posts about women offensive would be an understatement. In a normal election year those posts would disqualify a candidate from public service. Stewart Mills is cut from the same cloth as his party’s nominee for president, Donald Trump.

Mills ran an ad showing him proudly walking in pink shoes for battered women. His social media posts, though, show him complaining about his wife forcing him to participate. In one post Mills responds to his friend, “I’m hangin’ in my new house, while my wife is taking care of the kids an making me dinner while I am on Facebook. That’s why I had to walk for the women’s shelter!!!! I am such an A**. Really I AM!” Who knows Stewart better than Stewart? Let’s all agree with Stewart’s “assertion” of himself.

Some of Trump’s equally repugnant comments about women came to light this week in the Washington Post. In them, Trump jokes about forcing himself on women.

Sexual violence and assault aren’t jokes. Rape isn’t funny. These comments from Mills and Trump teach children that it’s ok to objectify women.

You know what, though? Women can vote. I won’t vote for someone like Stewart Mills. Can we please hold this frat-boy millionaire accountable in November for the way he demeans women? I’m supporting someone who sees women as humans and values our contribution to society. I’m voting for Rick Nolan, because he values women.

Michelle Toven

Grand Rapids