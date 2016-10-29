Letter to the Editor

Editor:

We the undersigned wish to give our support to incumbent Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor Ted Lovdahl’s re-election. Ted has vast experience serving on the SWCD board for 30 years. He has earned great respect from the many boards he has served on. His life time experiences with state and federal legislature as well as his agricultural, logging, and business, have made him a valuable member to the SWCD board. We strongly ask that you support this common sense conservationist’s re-election to the SWCD board.

Chuck Isaacs,

District 1 Supervisor

Darrell Lauber,

District 3 Supervisor

Don Simmons,

District 4 Supervisor

Calvin Saari,

District 5 Supervisor