Safety net fragile for those who need mental health care

Reporter’s note: Healthcare professionals at times shy away from naming the mental health crisis, concerned that those needing help will be even further alienated when they already feel stigmatized. The prevailing professional understanding is that mental health issues are no different than any other medical condition, and that providers will find a way to help anyone with a mental health need.

By Kitty Mayo

“Mental health crisis” is a headline-grabbing phrase. But the real message behind the drama goes deeper, both economically and in terms of community health for Northeastern Minnesota and elsewhere.

Decades ago, a well-intended decision was made to end institutional seclusion for some mental health patients and move them back into community living. Today, health professionals almost unilaterally agree that a better game plan was never fully formed. The aftermath has left people with persistent mental illnesses without a real safety net, creating a path of suffering for many individuals and families, and leaving agencies charged with helping them overburdened and frustrated.

Every healthcare provider in the region will readily concede there is a shortage of funding and services for all levels of mental health treatment.

Diane Holliday-Welsh, operations administrator for behavioral health and emergency medicine at Essentia, says that it is a nationwide problem. While there is a need for more inpatient beds at local hospitals, she says the biggest challenge lies in the gap after hospitalization and stabilization.

“There’s a shortage of community-based residential beds, especially for more complex patients.,” Holliday-Welsh says.

Calling for a re-evaluation of reimbursement levels needed to care adequately for those with intense mental health needs, she notes that appropriate reimbursement is often a challenge. Eighty-two percent of patients admitted to St. Luke’s for mental health treatment are covered by Medicare or Medicaid, with what many healthcare administrators consider sub-par reimbursement rates.

Meanwhile, Essentia is in the process of renovating its 37-bed adult psychiatric unit to the tune of a proposed $7 million. Shooting for a completion date of early 2017, the project is still actively fundraising, and will add just one more bed for a total of 38.

The difference, says Holliday-Welsh, is in the physical and programmatic changes that will allow them to provide more effective care. Increasing the number of private rooms is intended to improve outcomes for patients that will benefit from greater privacy and a calmer environment.

“The space is designed to provide a more holistic approach,” Holliday-Welsh said, explaining that research-based integrative therapies call for more experiences like yoga and massage, and less reliance on pharmacological solutions.

Louise Anderson, director at the Carlton-Cook-Lake-St. Louis Community Health Board, says comprehensive mental health services are lacking in northern Minnesota, for both crisis treatment and preventative measures that can keep individuals from progressing into a crisis. With only just enough of a plan and funding to put out fires, the system currently is set up to react in the crisis mode.

“It’s not cost effective, and there is tremendous suffering as a result,” Anderson said. The stigma of mental illness remains a very real deterrent to getting help before problems red-line, she added.

“It’s easy to judge people and think they should pull themselves up by their bootstraps, but that’s not how people get healthy,” said Anderson, whose public health perspective calls for a refocus to what she calls “social determinants of health:” supportive community, access to health care, safe housing and meaningful work at a living wage – things that create an environment in which everyone is more likely to thrive.

In Lake County, Lisa Hanson has a broader perspective that goes beyond her current point of view as newly appointed director for the county’s Health and Human Services department. As the former assistant county attorney, Hanson says the issue is problematic across jurisdictions and departments.

“There are some people that keep revolving through the system over and over. They wind up in our emergency rooms and in our jails and that is not good for them, or the community or the bottom line,” Hanson said. At her county’s level, filling the gaps is almost a daily discussion.

Still playing catch-up since the state hospital shutdowns, Hanson says there are clearly not enough mental health services available.

“I would call it a crisis,” she said.

A study released in August by the Minnesota Hospital Association indicated one of five mental health unit patients would likely receive more appropriate care in a different setting. Hospitals across the state participated in the study, including Essentia Health Duluth and St. Luke’s Hospital.

The opening of Birch Tree Center in Duluth last year is seen as a step in the right direction, albeit not enough of a good thing. The 12-bed mental health treatment center, along with the Wellstone Center in Eveleth, provides crisis stabilization in a non-hospital setting, with patient stays lasting an average of five days.

Moving toward integrated care is the key to slowing down the crisis train, according to Dave Lee, Carlton county director of health and human services and lead for the Adult Mental Health Initiative Region 3. Covering six counties in northeastern Minnesota and three American Indian tribes, Region 3 receives about $2 million annually to serve the region’s mental health needs.

Calling depression the most prevalent and chronic medical condition suffered in northeastern Minnesota, Lee is concerned that it is a silent disorder that is doing untold harm.

“We could exponentially increase both mental and physical health if we addressed depression more directly,” Lee said, adding it is extremely costly to leave depression untreated in terms of the overlap of other chronic illnesses that tend to worsen in patients with untreated depression, as well as the toll it takes on relationships and absenteeism from work.

Lee says that patients are up to seven times more likely to complete mental health treatment if it is provided within the context of a primary care physician’s office. While some clinics in the area, like Sawtooth Mountain Clinic in Grand Marais and Lake Superior Health Center in Duluth, are beginning to offer a team approach in regular clinic settings, Lee believes we have to go farther on the path of integrated care.

“We have to operate differently and meet patients where they are most comfortable to have the best outcome,” he said.