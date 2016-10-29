Sandy Layman has a better way to economic well-being

Editor:

When it comes to job development, traditional “smokestack chasing” doesn’t work. What does work is building and leveraging community assets. Sandy Layman has the demonstrated ability to do just that.

As President of IEDC, Sandy Layman created a facility offering broad-band infrastructure and space for technology driven companies. Because that infrastructure was in place, WindLogics found a home here for its Science Center, creating well paid, highly technical jobs. WindLogics is a subsidiary of NextEra Energy, a leading North American producer of wind and solar energy.

While serving as IRRRB Commissioner, Sandy Layman helped secure funding to environmentally remediate and renew the former Ainsworth board plant site, which then attracted investment from long- time local companies Hammerlund Construction and J.M. Longyear.

We support Sandy Layman for state representative because she knows what rural communities need to create opportunity for economic well-being, and she’ll put that knowledge to work for us.

Diane and Terry Weber

Grand Rapids, Minnesota