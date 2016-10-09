Stein and Barsness for the 99%

Editor:

After hearing a lot of “Make America Great Again” flooding the airwaves and my mail box for months now I am wondering which America the two party duopoly and their presstitutes are talking about? Is it the America which committed genocide against its Natives in the name of progress? Is it the America which enslaved our fellow human beings and treated them like cattle and still treat horribly? Is it the America which fired, beat up, jailed and even killed organized workers for demanding a 40 hour work week, public education, safety on the job and fair pay? Is it the America that to this day spies on, infiltrates and disrupts or violently attacks peaceful non-violent protesters with pepper spray, water cannons, rubber bullets, live ammunition, dogs and batons exercising their first amendment rights protesting the injustices of the status quo?

Elect Green Party Candidates Jill Stein for President and Dennis Barsness for MN State House 5B who are not indebted to the status quo as they do not accept corporate or PAC donations.

Mel Thoresen,

Deer River, MN