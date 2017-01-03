The value of immigration

Editor:

America is a nation of immigrants. We have come to this country from all corners of the earth and have visual physical appearance differences, language and cultural differences. America is a welcoming nation. We expect those who do come to our United State of America to assimilate, to learn our customs and history, to secure employment, to be self-sufficient, to pay taxes and to speak and learn the English language and to accept and respect our system of laws and form of government.

We expect our immigrants to enter this country through legal means, vetted documented paperwork approved by our Department of State not clandestine or other nefarious ways by sneaking in and by-passing established border crossings and immigration check points.

I do understand the stress placed upon those who were born here to illegal immigrant parents, but do we as a nation reward lawbreakers and their children with one of the greatest prizes in the civilized world, American citizenship? As legal immigrants our forbearers came here to experience the opportunity to improve their lives and to exercise religious freedoms denied them in so many places of this world. They assimilated; they worked hard to provide for their families; they did not rely upon the government for assistance; they made their own way; they sought and enjoyed their freedom.

As a country we are now under siege by waves of illegal entry individuals and non-vetted asylum seekers from some of the most dangerous places in the Middle East. This needs to stop or be slowed to a trickle. The individuals coming from this area of the world are determined to create their own enclaves and not assimilate in American society, rather they want to keep their way of life, live off of the generous American taxpayer and not join into our social fabric. It is a goal of the radical element of the Muslim religion to infiltrate the land of the infidel and to breed to eventually over populate the resident population and then turn this free society into a middle eastern caliphate. Can we allow this to happen in our grandchildren’s life time or that of their grandchildren?

As a nation founded on Judeo-Christian values we need to protect our own and deter those who would come here with the intent of occupying and destroying our cherished way of life and governmental/legal system. Make no mistake, we are a welcoming country but even the most welcoming country must protect its core beliefs and the beliefs of its citizens.

Ronald Niemala

Grand Rapids, MN 55744