Editor:

Tom Anzelc is doing a great job working for the people of Itasca County 5B. He is the only representative who voted no to the loan extension of 9.5 million dollars for the defunct Exclesior Energy Project.

Sandy Layman was the commissioner of the IRRRB at the time. The details of the project were kept secret. Finally after years of some mismanagement of funds under Sandy Layman’s leadership, there will be some transparency.

Tom’s record is well thought out and has proven to serve the people of this region. He has helped secure funds for several projects for our community: The YMCA, Reif Center, the new Fire Hall for Bovey/Coleraine. He has worked hard in getting access to broadband, internet. There were over two hundred plus people at the meeting in Balsam.

He is approachable, logical and listens to the people of Minnesota.

He is an incredible worker for the people of this region. We hope you will support him too.

Rick and Mary Augustyn,

Bovey, MN