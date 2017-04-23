Opposition mounts against Mesabi Metallics reorganization plan

By Beth Bily

Mesabi Metallics is encountering roadblocks to its reorganization plan. Two government entities and a group of creditors now say they’re opposed to it.

Essar Steel Minnesota LLC, former developer of a mine and pellet plant in Nashwauk, declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy approximately half way through the project, which now is being managed by Mesabi Metallics.

Under bankruptcy protection since July of last year, the company has publicly painted its situation as one where the only objector to its reorganization plan is the state of Minnesota, which last year attempted to revoke mineral leases over approximately 40 percent of the mineable ore body.

But objections from others are beginning to emerge. Two local government entities, both of which are unsecured creditors, have voted against the plan and it’s possible others may follow. Further, a letter obtained by the newspaper indicates official objection from a creditor’s committee whose members will get a vote in the reorganization effort.

Under Chapter 11 bankruptcy provisions, the largest unsecured creditors are appointed to a committee. That committee in the case of Mesabi Metallics consists of Amur Equipment Finance, ArcelorMittal USA and FLSmidth. In February, ArcelorMittal filed a $1 billion claim against Essar related to Essar’s failure to fulfill a pellet supply agreement.

In a statement of the committee of unsecured creditors dated March 16, they opposed the Mesabi Metallics reorganization plan and urged other unsecured creditors to do the same. The primary reason for the rejection was a lack of clarity around the terms of financing.

“Because some significant Plan terms have not yet been determined, the Committee recommends that unsecured creditors vote against the plan to protect their interests,” the committee wrote.

Last week, both the Itasca County Board of Commissioners and the Nashwauk City Council followed suit and voted to oppose the plan.

While bankruptcy law requires some level of buy-in from creditors, it’s unclear whether rejection from unsecured creditors would doom Mesabi Metallics reorganization efforts. According to one legal source, unsecured creditors can be the “fly in the ointment” and often object to a reorganization plan.

A bankruptcy court judge, however, could side with Mesabi Metallics over the objections of unsecured creditors if the plan meets what are known as “cramdown” provisions under bankruptcy law. One of the key stipulations of cramdown is that creditors not be left with less than they would in a liquidation.

Mesabi Metallics responded to Tuesday’s actions by Itasca County and the Nashwauk City Council with the following statement: “The votes by the Itasca County Board and Nashwauk City Council are not necessarily votes against Mesabi Metallics reorganization efforts in general, but, rather, are against certain specific aspects of how the Plan of Reorganization treats claims related to the County and City. In voting this way, the County Board and City Council also would have been relying upon the technical advice of their own bankruptcy counsel, again, related to certain, technical aspects of the Plan that they do not agree with.”

Mesabi Metallics spokesperson Mitch Brunfelt added that the objections might not stand over time. “I also understand that they voted against the Plan for now because there have been new, recent developments in the reorganization process that they have not yet had a chance to review in detail with their counsel and, based upon subsequent review of that information, they can still change their votes and cast votes in favor of the Plan.”

In a telephone interview, Nashwauk Mayor Ben DeNucci said the vote in opposition was, in fact, taken on the advice of legal counsel. “We were against some of the language in the Plan that we felt needed further clarification,” he said, adding that the council isn’t necessarily against the plan in general.

In addition to objections, the company also faces competition. Cliffs Natural Resources and an affiliate of ERP, the purchaser of Magnetation’s assets, also have put forth alternative plans to the court.

The matter will be under further review during a federal bankruptcy court hearing on April 26. Construction of the taconite mine and processing plant stalled in 2015. It’s estimated that about $850 million will be needed to complete construction.