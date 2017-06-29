PEG fees could increase for GGRACC cities

At last week’s meeting of the LaPrairie City Council, Beth George, executive director of ICTV was on hand to answer any questions about a proposal to raise PEG fees in LaPrairie.

PEG fees are assessed to cable customers for making channel capacity available for public, educational, and governmental use. The Greater Grand Rapids Area Cable Commission (GGRACC) is proposing that the rates be increased by 25 cents per customer per month. The fees were first assessed in 2007 at 75 cents per customer per month. They were raised to their current level of $1 per month in 2012.

George said the PEG fees were one of two ways that ICTV collects fees for its productions. She said that the other funding mechanism was the franchising agreement that the city has with Paul Bunyan, and Mediacom which is 5 percent of any television product purchased.

Approximately $1,648 per year in PEG fees are currently collected in LaPrairie. In 2016, all four communities in the Joint Powers agreement governing cable (Grand Rapids, LaPrairie, Cohasset, and Harris Township) contributed $52,535 in PEG fees. The proposed increase would generate another $13,000 per year from the four communities and $2,060 of that money would come from LaPrairie residents if the proposal passes.

George said that funds from the collection of PEG fees could only be used to purchase equipment. She added that the Federal Communications Commission requires a public hearing to be held in each community to discuss the matter followed by the passage of a resolution in support of the increase. If successful the resolution would be forwarded to Paul Bunyan and Mediacom prior to November and the fee increase would begin in January.

LaPrairie Mayor Lynn O’Brien said that the city would be scheduling a public hearing for August.

George concluded her remarks with an explanation of how the franchise fee is divided. She said that the city receives some of the franchise fee as does the Cable Commission but about 80 percent of the money goes to ICTV.

In other business, the council:

• Passed a resolution requesting Itasca County transfer a tax-forfeited parcel of land on Pleasant Street between Monte Avenue and Byington Avenue to the city so that it can be used as a brush collection site.