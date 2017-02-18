Pet of the Week: published February 16, 2016

This little cutie is Miss Mini JellyBean. Mini arrived at Precious Paws with a litter of kittens. Her babies have been adopted, but sweet mama is still waiting for her forever family. Mini is very friendly and adores human kids too! In fact, she would love to find a friend to play with her!

Precious Paws Humane Society, located at 101 First Avenue SW in Chisholm (across from Jubilee Foods), is a no-kill shelter staffed entirely by volunteers. We serve the communities of Chisholm, Nashwauk and Keewatin. Our hours are: Monday-Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Please contact us via telephone at 218-254-3300 to inquire about special appointments outside of those hours. We may also be reached via e-mail at preciouspaws2011@hotmail.com. Feel free to check out our current adoptees at our website: www.pphsc.com.