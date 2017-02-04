Pet of the Week: published February 2, 2017

Handsome Sammy was very scared when he first came to us. Gentle words, plenty of food and a warm bed showed him that he was safe. The next step is a forever home with a loving family … where he will truly come out of his shell and let his personality shine!

Precious Paws Humane Society, located at 101 First Avenue SW in Chisholm (across from Jubilee Foods), is a no-kill shelter staffed entirely by volunteers. We serve the communities of Chisholm, Nashwauk and Keewatin. Our hours are: Monday-Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Please contact us via telephone at 218-254-3300 to inquire about special appointments outside of those hours. We may also be reached via e-mail at preciouspaws2011@hotmail.com. Feel free to check out our current adoptees at our website: www.pphsc.com.