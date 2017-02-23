Pet of the Week: published February 23, 2017

Are you a “kitty whisperer?” Gibbs is from a second wave of abandoned kittens who were gently captured and made their way to Precious Paws. He’s very, very sweet but rather wary yet, and thus hides in his litter box. Could you be the one to draw him out of his shell and love him forever?

Precious Paws Humane Society, located at 101 First Avenue SW in Chisholm (across from Jubilee Foods), is a no-kill shelter staffed entirely by volunteers. We serve the communities of Chisholm, Nashwauk and Keewatin. Our hours are: Monday-Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Please contact us via telephone at 218-254-3300 to inquire about special appointments outside of those hours. We may also be reached via e-mail at preciouspaws2011@hotmail.com. Feel free to check out our current adoptees at our website: www.pphsc.com.