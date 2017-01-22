Pet of the Week: published January 19, 2017

Beautiful Betty was cast aside by an owner who “just didn’t want her anymore.” This pretty girl is safe with us while she waits for that special family to give her the love she so richly deserves. If you want to be her forever family, she’s ready to warm your laps and your hearts!

Precious Paws Humane Society, located at 101 First Avenue SW in Chisholm (across from Jubilee Foods), is a no-kill shelter staffed entirely by volunteers. We serve the communities of Chisholm, Nashwauk and Keewatin. Our hours are: Monday-Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Please contact us via telephone at 218-254-3300 to inquire about special appointments outside of those hours. We may also be reached via e-mail at preciouspaws2011@hotmail.com. Feel free to check out our current adoptees at our website: www.pphsc.com.