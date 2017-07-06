Pet of the Week: published July 6, 2017

Some say KiKi means “new beginning,” others “double happiness”-- our KiKi is looking for both! This adorable 5 month old little girl is everything you’d ever want in a kitten. She loves to play and loves to snuggle, but most of all, she’d love you!

Precious Paws Humane Society, located at 101 First Avenue SW in Chisholm (across from Jubilee Foods), is a no-kill shelter staffed entirely by volunteers. It serves the communities of Chisholm, Nashwauk and Keewatin. Hours are: Monday-Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Call 218-254-3300 to inquire about special appointments outside of those hours. The shelter may also be reached via e-mail at preciouspaws2011@hotmail.com. Check out current adoptees at: www.pphsc.com.